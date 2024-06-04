Bloodbath in markets: Sensex tanks 5000 points!June 04, 2024 12:13
Indian stock markets crashed by over 5,000 points today, after a sharp rally in the previous session, as early vote-counting trends showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance leading in more than 272 seats, but the extent of the victory was not clear and its lead narrower than what exit polls had predicted.
