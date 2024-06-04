BJP's rape accused Hassan candidate Prajwal leads





Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women and also recording them, was leading.





He has already been suspended by the JD(S). JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (BJP) were ahead in the Mandya and Dharwad Lok Sabha segments, respectively, according to official sources.





Also leading in the initial rounds were erstwhile Mysuru royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of BJP in Mysore, party veteran B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra in Shimoga, saffron party senior leader and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shetttar from Belgaum and BJP leader Tejasvi Surya (Bangalore South).





NDA: 302, INDIA: 209

The BJP was ahead in 17 seats, Congress in eight and JD(S) in three as per initial counting trends in 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka on Tuesday, according to Election Commission officials.