BJP's mithais will remain untouched: Cong candidate from Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh: State Congress chief and candidate from Varanasi, Ajay Rai says, "I had said yesterday too that the Exit Poll was concocted, to mislead people and create mental pressure. We are connected to the ground reality, I had said that INDIA Alliance will give results and the the outcome is before everyone. INDIA Alliance is going to form the government in the country...BJP ordered crackers and prepared sweets beforehand. All their crackers and sweets will remain untouched. It means that they consider themselves above the public...This is overconfidence...We will win and give a good government..."