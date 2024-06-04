RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP's mithais will remain untouched: Cong candidate from Varanasi
June 04, 2024  09:53
image
Uttar Pradesh: State Congress chief and candidate from Varanasi, Ajay Rai says, "I had said yesterday too that the Exit Poll was concocted, to mislead people and create mental pressure. We are connected to the ground reality, I had said that INDIA Alliance will give results and the the outcome is before everyone. INDIA Alliance is going to form the government in the country...BJP ordered crackers and prepared sweets beforehand. All their crackers and sweets will remain untouched. It means that they consider themselves above the public...This is overconfidence...We will win and give a good government..."
Markets in bear hug: Sensex tanks 1716 points in early trade
Among the 30 Sensex companies, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards. Sun Pharma and Nestle were the only gainers.

T20 WC PIX: Farooqi takes 5 as Afghanistan rout Uganda
Afghanistan started their T20 World Cup campaign with a comprehensive 125-run victory over debutants Uganda.

Points Table: T20 World Cup 2024
How the teams stand in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Early trends: NDA leads but INDIA is not far behind
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and the opposition INDIA bloc were ahead in more than 200 seats on Tuesday out of 533 seats for which trends were available, according to television reports.

TMC, BJP in neck and neck fight in Bengal, show early trends
Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections has begun across states and Union Territories, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told PTI.

