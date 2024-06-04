BJP registers 2nd win

BJP registers 2nd winJune 04, 2024 14:12
BJP's Manju Sharma wins Jaipur seat by margin of 3,31,767 votes against Cong candidate and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas: EC data.
BJP had won the Surat seat even before the voting began as the candidate emerged victorious unopposed on April 22 after the nomination of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani was rejected. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), fighting these polls under the INDIA alliance, didn't nominate a candidate from Surat.
