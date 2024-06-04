Bihar: RJD's Misa Bharti is leading, Rohini Acharya is trailing

Bihar: RJD's Misa Bharti is leading, Rohini Acharya is trailingJune 04, 2024 12:10
Misa Bharti, RJD candidate and elder daughter of party supremo Lalu Prasad, is leading by 26,816 votes over her nearest rival, Ram Kripal Yadav of BJP, in Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency.
However, Rohini Acharya, Lalu's other daughter who is an RJD nominee from Saran Lok Sabha constituency, is trailing by 6,633 votes over her nearest rival and BJP candidate Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Counting is underway at more than 36 centres in the state. Polling was held for those seats in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. PTI
