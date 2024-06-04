Bengaluru breaks 133-year June rainfall record





This comes after the southwest monsoon hit Kerala on May 31, a day before the typical date.





The city recorded 111.1 mm of rainfall on Sunday, beating the previous highest of 101.6 mm recorded on June 16, 1891.





The average rainfall in Bengaluru for June is 106.5 mm.





Dr Tuvirasan, a scientist from the Met department in Bengaluru, spoke on the arrival of monsoons in the city and said, "In the last 100 years, Bengaluru has received the highest rainfall of 11 cm in June. The wind speed was 40-50 kmph, as reported. In many places, trees and branches were broken but the assessment of the exact damage will come from the state government."





"For the next 4-5 days, Bangalore city will get rainfall. As far as the state is concerned, most of the districts are covered. The 1-2 districts that are left out will be covered by tomorrow. The monsoon period, as usual, will continue for the next 4 months," he said.





Meanwhile, Bengaluru Metro services on the entire purple line were restored after a tree branch fell over the metro track following heavy rain and strong winds. -- ANI

As the southwest monsoon progressed further into some more parts of the south peninsula, Bengaluru broke the 133-year-old record for the highest daily rain in June, the India meteorological department said.