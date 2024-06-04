Baghel's charge on change in EVMs 'not based on facts': EC





"The alleged mismatch in EVMs number shared with the INC candidate of Rajnandgaon PC is not based on facts. The EVMs used during polls are exactly according to the list of machines shared by returning officer after randomisation with contesting candidates," the CEO of Chhattisgarh said in a post on 'X'.





The list of machines changed due to some mechanical/technical faults during the poll and mock poll has also been shared with the candidates, the CEO said.





Moreover, the polling agents have put signatures on the paper seals used to seal the EVMs before the start of polls, he added.





"During scrutiny the very next day of poll in the presence of independent observers, no such issue was raised by any of the contesting candidates. All paper seals can be verified with its number mentioned in form 17(C) at the time of actual counting," the CEO said in another post.





"The unique number of Ballot, Control units and VVPATs can also be verified with lists shared before and after poll with the candidates. So allegation of the alleged change in EVMs after poll is baseless," it added. ,





Bhupesh Baghel said that according to the information given in form 17C after the voting in his constituency Rajnandgaon, the numbers of many machines have changed.





"The Election Commission had given the numbers of the machines used in the elections. This includes the ballot unit, control unit and VVPAT. According to the information given in Form 17C after the voting in my constituency Rajnandgaon, the numbers of many machines have changed. The booths where the numbers have been changed affect thousands of votes," Baghel said in a post on 'X'.





Demanding answers from the Election Commission, Baghel claimed that he has got similar complaints from other Lok Sabha constituencies as well.





"We are complaining to the State Election Officer. @ECISVEEP should answer under what circumstances the machines were changed and who will be responsible for any impact on the election result. The list of changed numbers is very long but a short list is enclosed for your perusal," Baghel added.

After former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged that the numbers of many electronic voting machines in his constituency, Rajnandgaon, have changed, the chief electoral officer (CEO) of the state clarified in a series of posts on 'X' that the "mismatch" in EVMs number shared with Baghel is not based on facts.