'Baahubali' moment for Stalin as DMK-led combine poised for massive win





With the DMK and allies far ahead in all the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and 1 in neighbouring Puducherry, it appears the outcome, for the Stalin-led Dravidian party will be similar to the success of the popular flick Baahubali.





The streak of electoral success for Stalin steered alliance began in the 2019 LS polls and since then, be it civic polls or the 2021 Assembly elections, it has been a sweet win for the DMK, Congress and other allies including the Left parties. Stalin often said his party led alliance was a 'Kolgai kootani', one based on ideology and ensured cohesion among partners and reiterated in the run-up to the elections that the INDIA bloc would win all the 40 seats.





Without doubt, the Lok Sabha election campaign of DMK and its allies in Tamil Nadu was led by the 71-year old Stalin whose election messaging appears to have resonated with the electorate.





Stalin criss-crossed the state with the theme of social justice, and repeated that if PM Modi is again voted to power, he will first do away with reservation as BJP is allergic to social justice and will also change the Constitution.

'Baahubali,' that was what Chief Minister M K Stalin said to describe the turnout for the Coimbatore rally addressed by him and Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi in April and said the "total BJP was trumped," by that single public meeting.