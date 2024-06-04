RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to resign at 4 pm
June 04, 2024  13:56
TDP workers celebrate
TDP workers celebrate
Andhra Pradesh's outgoing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to step down from his position effective immediately. The Telugu Desam Party+ Janasena+BJP alliance is overwhelmingly strong with 160+ seats win in AP and the stage is being prepared for Chandrababu to take charge as the CM on the 9th of June.
MAPPED: Lok Sabha results 2024, constituency-wise
MAPPED: Lok Sabha results 2024, constituency-wise

Want a detailed break-up of the winners and losers of the Lok Sabha polls 2024? Here's the verdict mapped out for you.

MAPPED: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha results 2024, constituency-wise
MAPPED: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha results 2024, constituency-wise

Here are constituency-wise results mapped for the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha assembly elections 2024.

Sri Lanka players slam 'unfair' T20 World Cup schedule
Sri Lanka players slam 'unfair' T20 World Cup schedule

Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga lambasted the scheduling of their team's matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Feud in Godfrey Phillips: Samir Modi files FIR against mother Bina
Feud in Godfrey Phillips: Samir Modi files FIR against mother Bina

Godfrey Phillips executive director Samir Modi has lodged an FIR in New Delhi's Sarita Vihar police station, alleging that her mother Bina Modi and Lalit Bhasin, one of the company's board members, orchestrated an assault on him during...

LS polls: Who's trailing, who's leading?
LS polls: Who's trailing, who's leading?

As counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is underway, here is how some of the candidates are faring in the contest.

