Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to resign at 4 pm

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to resign at 4 pmJune 04, 2024 13:56
TDP workers celebrate
Andhra Pradesh's outgoing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to step down from his position effective immediately. The Telugu Desam Party+ Janasena+BJP alliance is overwhelmingly strong with 160+ seats win in AP and the stage is being prepared for Chandrababu to take charge as the CM on the 9th of June.
Feud in Godfrey Phillips: Samir Modi files FIR against mother Bina
Godfrey Phillips executive director Samir Modi has lodged an FIR in New Delhi's Sarita Vihar police station, alleging that her mother Bina Modi and Lalit Bhasin, one of the company's board members, orchestrated an assault on him during...