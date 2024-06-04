RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Akhilesh alleges Oppn workers being kept under 'house arrest' in UP
June 04, 2024  00:24
File image
File image
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday night alleged that in many districts of Uttar Pradesh, the district magistrate and the police administration are "illegally" putting workers of Opposition parties under house arrest so that they cannot participate in the counting of votes. 

Such incidents should be stopped immediately and the "detained" people should be released immediately, Yadav, who is contesting from Kannauj, said in a post on X in Hindi. 

"Honourable Supreme Court, @ECISVEEP (Election Commission of India), @CEOUP (Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh), Police Chief @dgpup @Uppolice should immediately take cognisance of the fact that in many districts of Uttar Pradesh, apart from Mirzapur, Aligarh, Kannauj, the district magistrate and the police administration are illegally putting the political workers of the opposition under house arrest ('nazarbandh'), so that they cannot participate in the counting of votes tomorrow," he said. 

"When all political parties are working peacefully, the government and administration should also not do any such unethical work which may lead to public anger," the former chief minister said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Excise policy: ED attaches assets worth Rs 115 cr of 2 approvers
Excise policy: ED attaches assets worth Rs 115 cr of 2 approvers

The agency made the disclosure in a chargesheet filed by it on May 10 against former Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Chandrashekar Rao's MLC daughter K Kavitha and four others.

Heatwave continues in northwest, central India; relief after 2 days
Heatwave continues in northwest, central India; relief after 2 days

Temperatures in 17 locations breached 45 degrees Celsius on Monday, with the punishing heat affecting health and livelihoods.

Blood samples of Porsche juvenile's mother collected for DNA tests
Blood samples of Porsche juvenile's mother collected for DNA tests

The blood samples of the mother of the juvenile allegedly involved in the May 19 Pune Porsche crash case were collected on Monday for DNA testing, a police official said.

Mbappe is a 'Galactico', signs 5-year deal with Real Madrid
Mbappe is a 'Galactico', signs 5-year deal with Real Madrid

Real Madrid had courted Mbappe in the past but failed to land the player, who signed a contract extension with PSG in May 2022 when the Spanish club had a bid rejected.

Nortje betters his own numbers to create new record
Nortje betters his own numbers to create new record

Nortje outdid a spell of his own against Bangladesh back in the 2022 tournament in Australia, where he took 4/10 runs.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances