After Nehru it's Modi: BJP leader
June 04, 2024  08:48
Lucknow, UP: BJP leader & former Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma says, "Counting of votes has begun. Rahul Gandhi was saying 'daga dag, data dag, daga dag', I think he has faced 'daga' (betrayal) this time. Enthusiasm for PM Modi has been seen in survey, I think the same is being seen here (in counting)... Everyone is confident that we will win for the third time. After Nehru ji, Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time. In the third tenure, big works that remain to be done will be done by him..."
