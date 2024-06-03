Wait till June 4: Kalpana Soren stays hopeful





"When you have waited so long, wait for 4th June. You will get to know everything on the 4th of June," Kalpana said.





INDIA bloc held a meeting on June 2 to discuss preparations for the counting day on June 4. Congress too held different meetings- first with their Lok Sabha candidates and then with Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents of different states to know the ground report after exit-polls prediction that the BJP-led NDA will form the government at the Centre with a full majority.

After taking part in the INDIA bloc meeting, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren asked everyone to wait till June 4, when everything will be cleared.