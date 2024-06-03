RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Top BJP leadership meet ahead of results tomorrow
June 03, 2024  17:43
Modi 3.0 tomorrow?
Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, held a meeting on Monday to discuss the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls and its preparation for the counting of votes scheduled to take place on June 4. 

 The meeting, presided over by BJP chief J P Nadda, was also learnt to have taken stock of the prevailing political situation following the exit polls predicting a big win for the BJP-led NDA, and the opposition INDIA bloc's series of meetings rejecting the forecast. 

 A meeting was held to discuss and review the elections conducted in seven phases and also to discuss the counting of votes which is to take place tomorrow. The meeting was presided over by party national president J P Nadda, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde told reporters in Delhi after the meeting. 

 He said the meeting discussed the voting pattern observed during all seven phases of polls as to how polling took place. 

This was also reviewed, he added. Tawde said the meeting, which was attended by BJP national general secretaries and secretaries, held an extensive discussion on all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections and deliberated on the deployment of party's polling agents across the country for counting of votes. 

 That polling agents reach in time across all booths, their proper deployment, whether there is any problem in this all these things were discussed, he said.
