The monsoon's progress
June 03, 2024  17:04
With scorching heatwaves gripping several parts of the country, at least 56 deaths from heatstroke have been confirmed in multiple states by the National Centre for Disease Control, sources said on Saturday.

The Southwest Monsoon hit the coast of Kerala and advanced into parts of northeast India from Thursday, said the Indian Meteorological Department This year's Monsoon onset is two days earlier as the usual date of the onset is on June 1. This year, Kerala experienced widespread pre-monsoon rains.
