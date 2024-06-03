Terror suspect arrested in Pulwama; arms, ammo recovered





Aijaz Ahmad Parry, resident of Kunan Poshpura area of the north Kashmir district, was arrested at a checkpoint in general area Nagri, a police officials said.





He said a hand grenade, a pistol with a magazine and four rounds of 9mm ammunition along with other "incriminating" material were recovered from Party's possession, an official claimed.





Further investigation is in progress, the officials said. -- PTI

Security forces on Monday arrested a suspected over-ground worker with terror links and recovered arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the police said.