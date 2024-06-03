RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Show proof: CEC on Oppn claims of poll influencing
June 03, 2024  15:05
CEC Rajiv Kumar shows the finger
CEC Rajiv Kumar shows the finger
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday dared the opposition to share evidence of allegations that returning officers and district magistrates were influenced to vitiate the poll process so the panel could take action against them. 

 The opposition should also tell the Commission about those trying to influence the poll process before the counting of votes begins, Kumar said at a press conference. He was flanked by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu.

 "You cannot spread a rumour and bring everyone under a cloud of suspicion," Kumar said. 

 The Commission had made preparations to deal with any foreign attempt to influence the poll process but these allegations have come from within the country itself, he said in an apparent dig at the opposition.

 Taking exception to allegations that district magistrates were being influenced, the CEC said, "Those levelling allegations should say which DM was influenced and we will punish them. They should tell us before the counting process begins." 

 Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah had been calling district magistrates and collectors and indulging in "blatant and brazen" intimidation. District magistrates and collectors are the returning officers of their respective districts during election. 

 Ramesh claimed that Shah had already spoken with 150 district magistrates or collectors. Kumar had accepted all the demands made by the multi-party delegation that met the panel on Sunday, and asserted that the issues raised by them were part of the election process going on for seven decades. 

 "Some demands were made by a multi-party delegation. We have agreed to all the demands," Kumar said, indicating that most of the issues raised by the multi-party delegation were part of election manuals. 

 "This process has been going on for 70 years... We have instructed every RO/ARO. These are our orders and they are no joke Everyone has been instructed to follow the handbook/manuals," Kumar said. Kumar admitted that the Election Commission had failed to counter the mischievous narratives spread during the poll process. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CEC dares Oppn to give proof of attempts to influence poll process
CEC dares Oppn to give proof of attempts to influence poll process

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday dared the opposition to share evidence of allegations that returning officers and district magistrates were influenced to vitiate the poll process so the panel could take action against...

Key contests to watch for, from Rae Bareli to Thiruvananthapuram
Key contests to watch for, from Rae Bareli to Thiruvananthapuram

A number of high-profile electoral battles, starring veterans and debutants, formidable opponents and unlikely contestants, feature in Tuesday's outcome.

Tamang stakes claim to form new govt in Sikkim
Tamang stakes claim to form new govt in Sikkim

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday called on Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and submitted a resolution passed by newly-elected MLAs of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) electing him as their legislature party leader to stake claim...

3 Simple Asanas To Teach Your Child
3 Simple Asanas To Teach Your Child

Yoga expert Sabrina Merchant shares three simple asanas to help your child learn yoga in a fun and healthy way.

JD-U's polling agent murdered while on morning walk
JD-U's polling agent murdered while on morning walk

A Janata Dal-United leader was allegedly murdered in Bihar's Nalanda district in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances