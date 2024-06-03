Sensex celebrates exit polls, surges over 3%





The 30-share BSE Sensex soared by 2,507.47 points or 3.39 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 76,468.78, marking its biggest single-day gain in three years.





During the day, the barometer jumped 2,777.58 points or 3.75 per cent to hit a record intra-day peak of 76,738.89. The NSE Nifty climbed 733.20 points or 3.25 per cent to finish at 23,263.90. During the day, it soared 808 points or 3.58 per cent to hit a fresh intra-day all-time high of 23,338.70.





A sharp rally in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India propelled the indices to lifetime high levels. Strong GDP data also added to the buoyancy in equity markets. Shares of all Adani Group companies continued their sharp rally on Monday, with Adani Power surging nearly 16 per cent, in line with a massive surge in the equity market. Among sectors, PSUs, Power, Utilities, Oil, Energy, Capital Goods, and Realty indices soared up to 8 per cent.





Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

