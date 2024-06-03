Sensex at record high on expectation of Modi 3.0





The Sensex surged by 1859.88 points, opening at a record 75,821.19. Similarly, the Nifty jumped 603.85 points, starting the day at 23,134.55. Notably, all 50 companies in the Nifty index saw advances, with no declines, marking a rare and robust market performance.





Among the top performers were Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Power Grid, Shriram Finance, and NTPC, which led the rally with significant gains.

The stock market opened with an unprecedented uptick on Monday, reaching an all-time high after exit polls forecast a decisive victory for the BJP-led NDA coalition, sparking widespread investor optimism.