Sensex at record high on expectation of Modi 3.0
June 03, 2024  09:51
The stock market opened with an unprecedented uptick on Monday, reaching an all-time high after exit polls forecast a decisive victory for the BJP-led NDA coalition, sparking widespread investor optimism. 

 The Sensex surged by 1859.88 points, opening at a record 75,821.19. Similarly, the Nifty jumped 603.85 points, starting the day at 23,134.55. Notably, all 50 companies in the Nifty index saw advances, with no declines, marking a rare and robust market performance. 

 Among the top performers were Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Power Grid, Shriram Finance, and NTPC, which led the rally with significant gains.
