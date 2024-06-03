Sensex at record high on expectation of Modi 3.0

Sensex at record high on expectation of Modi 3.0June 03, 2024 09:51
The stock market opened with an unprecedented uptick on Monday, reaching an all-time high after exit polls forecast a decisive victory for the BJP-led NDA coalition, sparking widespread investor optimism.
The Sensex surged by 1859.88 points, opening at a record 75,821.19. Similarly, the Nifty jumped 603.85 points, starting the day at 23,134.55. Notably, all 50 companies in the Nifty index saw advances, with no declines, marking a rare and robust market performance.
Among the top performers were Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Power Grid, Shriram Finance, and NTPC, which led the rally with significant gains.