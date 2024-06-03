RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sec 144 around Delhi airport over VVIP movement
June 03, 2024  16:36
Delhi police have imposed prohibitory orders banning drone and laser beam activities in the funnel area falling within the approach path of flights to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

Sources claimed that the prohibitory orders have been imposed due to VVIP aircraft movement at the airport because of political developments in the national capital and the oath-taking ceremony of the Prime Minister.

The order shall come into force with effect from June 1 and shall remain in force up to July 30 (both dates inclusive).

The order copy accessed by ANI into the matter reads that the Air Traffic Control of IGI Airport, New Delhi, has reported incidents of vision distraction of the pilots by laser beams, especially while landing aircraft at IGI Airport, New Delhi, which is not only a source of a nuisance but may also cause danger to the safety and security of passengers, crew and the aircraft.

"And whereas, it has been found that a number of farms houses, banquets, hotels, restaurants, etc. have come up in and around the jurisdiction of IGI Airport wherein a lot of lights, including laser beams, are used on the celebration of marriages, parties and different events held therein, which is a source of nuisance in general and cause of vision distraction to the pilots in particular," it reads. -- ANI
