SC to hear on June 6 Delhi govt's plea on water





Delhi's Okhla, Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp area and the Geeta colony area are among those facing acute water shortages. Residents queued in many areas of the national capital waiting to fill their buckets in the blazing heat.





On May 31, the Delhi government approached the Supreme Court to get immediate additional water from neighbouring Haryana.





Delhi government in its plea said that it is constrained to file the petition on account of the acute shortage of water being faced by the people of of Delhi, triggered by the ongoing severe heat conditions in North India, particularly in Delhi.

The Supreme Court to hear on June 6, the Delhi govt's plea seeking direction to release surplus water. The water crisis in the national capital amid soaring temperatures has left residents scrambling with empty buckets after water tankers.