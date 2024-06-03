RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


People wait in long queues as Delhi continues to grapple with water shortage
June 03, 2024  10:07
Residents of Geeta Colony wait at a water tanker
As India's capital city faces a severe water crisis, different parts of the city witness people waiting in long queues to collect water from the water tanker. 

In Chilla Gaon situated in Mayur Vihar Phase 1, people can be seen standing in long queues amidst the water crisis. Water is being supplied to the people through tankers.

 In Chanakyapuri also, residents were seen collecting water in buckets and plastic canisters for their daily usage. Water is being supplied to the people through tankers in the area. The same situation is in Geeta Colony also where residents were seen collecting water from the tanker. While speaking with ANI, the residents expressed their difficulties amidst the water crisis.
