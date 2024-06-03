RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Over 2,000 personnel deployed for counting of votes in Mizoram
June 03, 2024  10:00
First-time voters in Mizoram
More than 2,000 personnel would be deployed for counting of votes for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram, a senior official said on Monday. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said a three-tier security arrangement has been made in all the 13 counting centres across the state.

There would be three counting centres in state capital Aizawl and one each in the other district headquarters, he said. Altogether, there would be 40 counting halls with 379 counting tables. 

Each table would be supervised and monitored by a counting supervisor, counting agent and micro observer, he said. 

 The counting of votes would begin at 8 am on Tuesday, and postal ballots would be counted first, followed by votes cast in the EVMs, Vyas said. There were five assembly segments where five rounds of counting would be held, four rounds of counting would be held in 15 assembly segments, three rounds in 18 assembly segments, and two rounds of counting would take place in two assembly segments, he said. -- PTI
