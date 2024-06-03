Marketing professional's car attacked by motorist in Bengaluru





The incident was captured by a dashboard camera installed on the car, they said, and added that they were looking for the motorist to find out the reason behind the attack.





In a series of posts on 'X', Deepak Jain narrated his ordeal and shared the footage of the attack, which left him traumatised.





On Saturday, at 11.39 am, a grey Ola scooter bearing Karnataka registration number randomly overtook his car from the left side.





Initially, he did not find anything suspicious but a few hundred meters away, he realised he was being followed by the alleged motorist, who started shouting and honking him to stop.





The motorist then parked his scooter in front of the car.





"In a fit of rage, the motorist picked up a tender coconut shell from the road. His face is visible as he approached my car to attack with the coconut shell. At 11.40 am, he smashed my right-side car window and forced me to open it. He then broke the right ORVM (outer rear view mirror), continuing to yell aggressively....smashed the window multiple times, and threw the shell on the car's back glass as I tried to escape from the frightening situation and drive away," Jain claimed. -- PTI

A marketing professional's car was allegedly damaged by a motorist while he was driving on Vibgyor High School Road in Bengaluru, the police said on Monday.