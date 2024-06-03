RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
INDIA leaders to meet in Delhi after LS results
June 03, 2024  20:45
File image
File image
Leaders of the INDIA opposition bloc would meet here on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning to assess the Lok Sabha poll results, sources have said. 

They said top leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance have been asked to be in Delhi by Tuesday evening, once the counting of votes in their respective states is over. 

The sources said this was decided by the opposition leaders when they met at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence here on Saturday afternoon. 

"INDIA leaders will obviously meet after the results are declared," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X while denying reports that Opposition parties will hold protests if the poll results go against them. 

Opposition leaders have claimed that the INDIA bloc is coming to power at the Centre with more than 295 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. 

On the other hand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has asserted that it will form the government for the third time in a row. All exit polls have also given a clear majority to the BJP. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Invite leader of largest pre-poll alliance if...: 6 Madras HC ex-judges write to Prez
Invite leader of largest pre-poll alliance if...: 6 Madras HC ex-judges write to Prez

They said there was "genuine concern" that if the present ruling dispensation loses people's mandate, the transition of power may not be smooth and there could be a constitutional crisis.

T20 WC: 'This is the most prepared or experienced Sanju Samson has come'
T20 WC: 'This is the most prepared or experienced Sanju Samson has come'

Despite being focused on leading his team in the IPL, the thought of the impending World Cup selections was at the back of his mind and he has come "most prepared", said Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

Zee plans to raise funds via issue of shares, QIPs
Zee plans to raise funds via issue of shares, QIPs

Leading broadcaster Zee Entertainment on Monday said it is planning to raise funds from the market through various routes, including issuing of equity of shares, and qualified institutions placements (QIPs). Though the company has not...

NIA charges 17 ISIS men over radicalising youth, making IEDs
NIA charges 17 ISIS men over radicalising youth, making IEDs

The NIA had originally chargesheeted three persons in March 2023 and filed its supplementary chargesheet before the special court at Patiala House in New Delhi on Monday against 17 others, of whom 15 are from Maharashtra and one each...

Modi @ 3.0: Sensex races past 76K, Nifty rises 733 points
Modi @ 3.0: Sensex races past 76K, Nifty rises 733 points

Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel were the other big gainers. Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Nestle and Infosys were the laggards.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances