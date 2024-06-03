Hotel waiter among 2 held in Navi Mumbai for Rs 3.70 cr share fraud





The duo, Salman Nizamuddin Khan (35), a hotel waiter, and Prakash Karamsi Bhanushali (39), both from Navi Mumbai, was also involved in another case of fraud, said senior inspector Gajanan Kadam of the cyber police in an official release.





The police, with the help of banks, have frozen Rs 46,00,000 of ill-gotten money which was deposited in different accounts by the accused, said the release.





Between February 17 and April 24, 2024, the accused lured investors into share trading by promising them lucrative returns.





They cheated the victims to the tune of Rs 3,70,06,000 during the period, said the police.





An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by some of the victims against unidentified persons with the cyber police under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act, said senior inspector Kadam. -- PTI

Two persons, including a hotel waiter, have been arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly cheating people of more than Rs 3.70 crore on the pretext of online share market investment, police said on Monday.