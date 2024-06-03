RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Free yourself from professional pessimists: Modi
June 03, 2024  10:50
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the nation to "reassess outdated thinking and beliefs" and free "our society from the pressure of professional pessimists", asserting that the foundation for a "Viksit Bharat" must be laid in the 25 years in the run up to the centenary of India's independence. 

 "The world of the 21st century is looking towards Bharat with many hopes. And we will need to make several changes to move forward in the global scenario. We also need to change our traditional thinking regarding reform. Bharat cannot limit reform to just economic reforms," he said in an article which he had penned on June 1 on his flight to Delhi from Kanyakumari. He had reached Kanyakumari on May 30 on a spiritual sojourn after the Lok Sabha polls campaign ended. 

 Modi called upon people to move forward in every aspect of life towards the direction of reform. In the write-up, which appeared in many newspapers on Monday, Modi said India's reforms should also align with the aspirations of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) by 2047, stating that reform can never be a unidimensional process for any country. 

 "Therefore, I have laid out the vision of reform, perform, and transform for the country. The responsibility of reform lies with leadership. Based on that, our bureaucracy performs, and when the people join in with the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, we witness a transformation taking place," he said. 

 The article appeared a day before the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections takes place, with exit polls predicting that Modi is set to retain power for a record-equalling third term with a big majority for the ruling BJP. In a clear elucidation of his government's agenda if it is re-elected, he said, "We must make excellence the fundamental principle to make our country a 'Viksit Bharat'. We need to work quickly in all four directions: Speed, Scale, Scope, and Standards. Alongside manufacturing, we must also focus on quality and adhere to the mantra of 'zero defect-zero effect'."

 He added, "As a nation, we also need to reassess outdated thinking and beliefs. We need to free our society from the pressure of professional pessimists. We must remember that freedom from negativity is the first step towards achieving success. Success blossoms in the lap of positivity." The prime minister said his faith, devotion and belief in the infinite and eternal power of 'Bharat' are growing day by day. Over the past 10 years, he has seen the country's capability grow even more and has experienced it firsthand. -- PTI
