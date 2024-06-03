RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Four missing siblings from Mumbai traced, reunited with family
June 03, 2024  19:29
File image
File image
The Mumbai police have traced four siblings from Andheri who went missing in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior last week and reunited them with their family, an official said on Monday. 

The police on Sunday traced three girls and a boy, in the age group of eight to 18 years, to a children's home in Gwalior and returned them to their family, an official from the MIDC police station said. 

The children left their home in Andheri with their mother on May 26 and boarded the Punjab Mail train from Kalyan station. 

When the train halted at Khandwa station, the mother alighted and missed the train, he said. 

The official said the children got down at Gwalior station, and a local resident took them to a children's home, the official said. 

Based on a complaint lodged by the children's family, a case of kidnapping was registered at MIDC police station, and a search was launched, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What Is Dhoni Doing In Italy?
What Is Dhoni Doing In Italy?

Sakshi Dhoni shared a collection of photographs including glimpses of the stunning Italian city of Palermo.

Lashkar commander among 2 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter
Lashkar commander among 2 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back, the official said.

Why Congress Did A U-Turn On Boycotting Exit Poll TV Debates
Why Congress Did A U-Turn On Boycotting Exit Poll TV Debates

24 hours was all it took for the Congress to overturn its decision to boycott the TV debates on the exit poll results. Sudhir Bisht offers an explanation.

Record prize purse for T20 World Cup winners
Record prize purse for T20 World Cup winners

The runners-up will earn at least $1.28 million, while the losing semi-finalists will take home $787,500 each.

Investors richer by Rs 13.78 lakh cr in exit poll rally
Investors richer by Rs 13.78 lakh cr in exit poll rally

Investors' wealth jumped Rs 13.78 lakh crore on Monday as the benchmark equity index Sensex hit its lifetime high after exit polls predicted a massive win for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances