Four missing siblings from Mumbai traced, reunited with family





The police on Sunday traced three girls and a boy, in the age group of eight to 18 years, to a children's home in Gwalior and returned them to their family, an official from the MIDC police station said.





The children left their home in Andheri with their mother on May 26 and boarded the Punjab Mail train from Kalyan station.





When the train halted at Khandwa station, the mother alighted and missed the train, he said.





The official said the children got down at Gwalior station, and a local resident took them to a children's home, the official said.





Based on a complaint lodged by the children's family, a case of kidnapping was registered at MIDC police station, and a search was launched, he said. -- PTI

The Mumbai police have traced four siblings from Andheri who went missing in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior last week and reunited them with their family, an official said on Monday.