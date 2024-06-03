RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fire breaks out in three coaches of Taj Express in Delhi, no casualties
June 03, 2024  20:33
Taj Express train caught fire in New Delhi/ANI Photo
Three coaches of the Taj Express train caught fire in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Monday, officials said. 

No one was injured in the incident as passengers managed to get out of the affected coaches in time, they said. 

The cause of the fire was not known immediately. 

"We received a call at 4.24 pm regarding the fire in three coaches of the Taj Express train. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was put out by 5.43 pm," a Delhi Fire Services official said. 

Earlier, DFS officials had said that four coaches of the train had caught fire. Police said a PCR call regarding the fire was received around 4.40 pm. 

"After receiving the call, police personnel rushed to the spot near Apollo Hospital. After reaching the spot, it was found that three coaches of the Taj Express train had caught fire. The train was stopped," a senior police officer said. 

Coaches D3 and D4 were gutted in the fire, while D2 was partially damaged, he said. -- PTI
