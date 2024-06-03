Fewer repolls, no violence in this polls: EC

Fewer repolls, no violence in this polls: ECJune 03, 2024 13:04
More from the EC presser: "This is one of the General Elections where we have not seen violence. This required two years of preparation," says CEC Rajiv Kumar on Lok Sabha elections.
Rajiv Kumar says, "Due to the meticulous work of the election personnel we ensured fewer repolls -- we saw 39 repolls in Lok Sabha polls 2024 as opposed to 540 in 2019 and 25 out of 39 repolls were in 2 States only.
"Voter turnout in Jammu & Kashmir is highest in the last four decades in this Lok Sabha elections."