Fewer repolls, no violence in this polls: EC





Rajiv Kumar says, "Due to the meticulous work of the election personnel we ensured fewer repolls -- we saw 39 repolls in Lok Sabha polls 2024 as opposed to 540 in 2019 and 25 out of 39 repolls were in 2 States only.





"Voter turnout in Jammu & Kashmir is highest in the last four decades in this Lok Sabha elections."

More from the EC presser: "This is one of the General Elections where we have not seen violence. This required two years of preparation," says CEC Rajiv Kumar on Lok Sabha elections.