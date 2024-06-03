Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray ahead of counting

Fadnavis meets Raj Thackeray ahead of countingJune 03, 2024 23:50
Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray/File image
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai's Dadar area on the eve of counting of Lok Sabha votes.
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief had backed the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, in the Lok Sabha polls. -- PTI