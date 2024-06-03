RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Excise policy cases: SC to hear Sisodia's bail pleas tomorrow
June 03, 2024  23:25
Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi high court's verdict dismissing his bail pleas in cases lodged by the ED and CBI in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. 

As per the cause list uploaded on the apex court website, a vacation bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta is scheduled to hear Sisodia's pleas on Tuesday. 

In a major setback to Delhi's former deputy chief minister, the high court had on May 21 dismissed his bail applications in separate cases lodged by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the alleged liquor scam, saying the matter involved grave misuse of power and breach of public trust by him. 

Sisodia's conduct amounted to a "great betrayal of democratic principles", the high court had said, adding he allegedly indulged in destruction of crucial evidence, including electronic evidence. -- PTI
