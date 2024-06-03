RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
EC refuses extra time to Jairam Ramesh to back claims
June 03, 2024  16:20
image
The Election Commission on Monday refused to grant additional time to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to back his claims that attempts were made to influence 150 district magistrates and collectors ahead of the June 4 vote count for Lok Sabha elections. 

 Ramesh was asked by the poll panel to submit factual details by Sunday evening of the allegations that he made in a social media post recently. Ramesh wrote to the EC on Monday seeking a week more to submit his reply. 

In a letter to Ramesh, the EC said, "The Commission hereby outrightly rejects your request for time extension and directs you to file your response along with the factual matrix/ basis of your allegation by 7 PM today -- June 3, failing which it would be presumed that you have nothing substantive to say in the matter and the Commission would proceed ahead to take appropriate action". 

 The EC said his allegation that attempts have been made to influence the district magistrates of around 150 parliamentary constituencies, who are also the returning officers and district election officers, has serious connotation and direct bearing on the sanctity of the counting process scheduled for Tuesday. The EC said no DM has reported any such undue influence as alleged by him. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi @ 3.0: Sensex races past 76K, Nifty rises 733 points
Modi @ 3.0: Sensex races past 76K, Nifty rises 733 points

Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel were the other big gainers. Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Nestle and Infosys were the laggards.

No more time: EC seeks Ramesh's reply by 7 pm today
No more time: EC seeks Ramesh's reply by 7 pm today

Ramesh was asked by the poll panel to submit factual details by Sunday evening of the allegations that he made in a social media post recently.

CEC dares Oppn to give proof of attempts to influence poll process
CEC dares Oppn to give proof of attempts to influence poll process

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday dared the opposition to share evidence of allegations that returning officers and district magistrates were influenced to vitiate the poll process so the panel could take action against...

Key contests to watch for, from Rae Bareli to Thiruvananthapuram
Key contests to watch for, from Rae Bareli to Thiruvananthapuram

A number of high-profile electoral battles, starring veterans and debutants, formidable opponents and unlikely contestants, feature in Tuesday's outcome.

Tamang stakes claim to form new govt in Sikkim
Tamang stakes claim to form new govt in Sikkim

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday called on Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and submitted a resolution passed by newly-elected MLAs of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) electing him as their legislature party leader to stake claim...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances