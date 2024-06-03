RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Counting: Sec 144 clamped around counting centres in 2 Kerala constituencies
June 03, 2024  21:48
The district administration on Monday imposed prohibitory orders around the designated vote counting centre for the Kozhikode and Vadakara Lok Sabha constituencies in North Kerala. 

These measures, effective from Monday on the premises of JTD Group of Institutions at Vellimadukunnu, were instituted ahead of the counting of the ballots for the crucial Lok Sabha election scheduled for Tuesday. 

Counting of votes for both constituencies will commence at 8.00 am, according to official sources. 

The prohibitory orders were also imposed around another school in Thiruvambady which is a counting centre under Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, they said. 

The restrictions came into being on Monday evening and will continue till Wednesday 10.00 am, sources added. 

Meanwhile, district collector Snehil Kumar Singh warned of stringent legal action against those who create and propagate unverified, fake, and misleading news regarding counting and election results. -- PTI
