RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Counting process absolutely robust: CEC
June 03, 2024  13:34
image
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gives details about the counting process to be followed to declare the results of Lok Sabha elections on June 4.

"The entire counting process is absolutely robust. It works similar to the precision of a clock," CEC Rajiv Kumar says. "Postal ballot counting will start first. After only half an hour, we will start EVM counting. There is no doubt about it." 

On Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's allegations that Union HM called DMs/ROs (Returning Officers), CEC Rajiv Kumar says, "...Can someone influence them (DMs/ROs) all? Tell us who did this. We will punish the person who did it...It is not right that you spread a rumour and doubt everyone."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

T20 World Cup: 12 Bowlers To Watch Our For
T20 World Cup: 12 Bowlers To Watch Our For

The T20 World Cup 2024 promises to be a tournament dominated by bowlers, particularly spinners.

India's manufacturing sector growth eases in May
India's manufacturing sector growth eases in May

India's manufacturing sector saw a slower growth rate for the second straight month in May but stayed firmly in expansion mode with global sales increasing to the greatest extent in over 13 years, a monthly survey said on Monday. The...

Sara's Roman Holiday
Sara's Roman Holiday

Sara shares pictures from her exotic vacay...

BJP leaders meet ahead of poll counting
BJP leaders meet ahead of poll counting

They are learnt to have taken stock of the prevailing political situation following the exit polls predicting a big win for the BJP-led alliance, and the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)'s series of...

IAS officers' daughter jumps off building near Maharashtra secretariat
IAS officers' daughter jumps off building near Maharashtra secretariat

A 27-year-old woman, daughter of Maharashtra cadre IAS officers, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 10th floor of a building near Mantralaya in south Mumbai early Monday morning, the police said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances