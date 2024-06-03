Counting process absolutely robust: CEC





"The entire counting process is absolutely robust. It works similar to the precision of a clock," CEC Rajiv Kumar says. "Postal ballot counting will start first. After only half an hour, we will start EVM counting. There is no doubt about it."





On Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's allegations that Union HM called DMs/ROs (Returning Officers), CEC Rajiv Kumar says, "...Can someone influence them (DMs/ROs) all? Tell us who did this. We will punish the person who did it...It is not right that you spread a rumour and doubt everyone."

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gives details about the counting process to be followed to declare the results of Lok Sabha elections on June 4.