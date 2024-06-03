Bomb scare in Kolkata flight turns out to be hoax





Following the receipt of the call at the IndiGo Call Centre located at Thuraipakkam, the flight was moved by authorities to an 'isolated bay' and a security check was carried out, they said. After the completion of security procedures, the flight was allowed to depart by 10.30 am, officials added. PTI

A Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai was delayed by two hours on Monday morning following a call which warned that a bomb would get exploded in that flight, officials said.