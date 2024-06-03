RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Blood samples of Porsche teen's mother collected
June 03, 2024  22:29
The Porsche involved in the incident/ANI on X
The blood samples of the mother of the juvenile allegedly involved in the May 19 Pune Porsche crash case were collected on Monday for DNA testing, a police official said. 

This is to confirm if the samples of the woman, who has been arrested, were used in place of the juvenile at Sassoon General Hospital for tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory to verify alcohol consumption, the official informed. 

Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh died when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car, allegedly driven by a drunk minor boy, in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar area in Pune. 

The juvenile's mother was arrested on Saturday as part of the probe into the blood sample swap case. 

Earlier, the police had arrested Dr Ajay Taware, head of Sassoon's forensic medicine department, and Dr. Shrihari Halnor, the chief medical officer, as well as another staffer in this connection. 

They are accused of conspiring with the juvenile's parents in return for money to swap the blood samples to nullify alcohol detection tests. 

The juvenile's parents were remanded in police custody till June 5 by a local court earlier. -- PTI
