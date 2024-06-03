RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bishnoi-Brar gangs planned to use minors to kill Salman: Police
June 03, 2024  20:09
Lawrence Bishnoi (left) in Delhi police custody/ANI Photo
Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs allegedly considered employing minors to carry out the killing of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, according to the police. 

The Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot to kill the actor during their investigation disclosing a video call conversation between Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Ajay Kashyap and another accused. 

As per the conversation, sharpshooters, trained in modern weapons, were stationed across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, and Gujarat under the orders of Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar. 

Accordingly, sharpshooters Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godara were said to have been instructed by Goldie Brar to carry out the attack, utilising minors under 18 years old for the task, officials said quoting the First Information Report. 

A man named John was allegedly tasked with providing the vehicle for the operation, as per the FIR. 

After the attack, gang members were to regroup at Kanyakumari and then proceed to Sri Lanka via sea route. 

From there, arrangements were made to send them to other countries, with gangster Anmol Bishnoi, based in Canada, arranging their travel, officials added. -- PTI
