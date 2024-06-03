RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Banned from Maldives, Israelis maybe holidaying in...
June 03, 2024  15:10
image
Consul General of Israel to India, Kobbi Shoshani, shares this image of Narendra Modi at a beach in Lakshwadeep and writes, "Thanks to the Maldives Government's decision Israelis can now explore the beautiful beaches of #Lakshadweep."

This comes after Maldives on Sunday announced its decision to impose a ban on the entry of individuals holding Israeli passports into the country.

In a press release, the Maldives President's Office stated, "The Cabinet decision includes amending necessary laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the Maldives and establishing a Cabinet subcommittee to oversee these efforts."
