Banned from Maldives, Israelis maybe holidaying in...June 03, 2024 15:10
Consul General of Israel to India, Kobbi Shoshani, shares this image of Narendra Modi at a beach in Lakshwadeep and writes, "Thanks to the Maldives Government's decision Israelis can now explore the beautiful beaches of #Lakshadweep."
This comes after Maldives on Sunday announced its decision to impose a ban on the entry of individuals holding Israeli passports into the country.
In a press release, the Maldives President's Office stated, "The Cabinet decision includes amending necessary laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the Maldives and establishing a Cabinet subcommittee to oversee these efforts."
