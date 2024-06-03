RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Amit Shah, Kishan Reddy dropped from Hyd FIR
June 03, 2024  18:50
Union Home Minister Amit Shah/File image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah/File image
The names of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party chief G Kishan Reddy have been dropped from an FIR, filed on a complaint relating to the alleged use of minors in a poll campaign of the saffron party in Hyderabad last month, the police said on Monday. 

In the complaint to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, TPCC vice-president G Niranjan alleged that on May 1 during a BJP rally from Laldawaza to Sudha Talkies, a few minor children were on the dais with Shah. 

The CEO forwarded it to the city police for a factual report, resulting in the registration of an FIR against Shah, Reddy, BJP candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat K Madhavi Latha, Legislator T Raja Singh and BJP leader T Yaman Singh. 

However, after due inquiry, it was found that Amit Shah and Kishan Reddy had no role in the incident, a police official said. 

A charge sheet was filed in a local court last week, the official further said. 

"The involvement of others 1) Amit Shah, Hon'ble Union Home Minister, 2) Kishan Reddy, Hon'ble Union Minister is not established. Hence, deleted from this case and filing charge sheet," a notice to the complainant from the police said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Investors richer by Rs 13.78 lakh cr in exit poll rally
Investors richer by Rs 13.78 lakh cr in exit poll rally

Investors' wealth jumped Rs 13.78 lakh crore on Monday as the benchmark equity index Sensex hit its lifetime high after exit polls predicted a massive win for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped...

Tuesday tussle: Will Oppn deny Modi a chance to equal Nehru's record?
Tuesday tussle: Will Oppn deny Modi a chance to equal Nehru's record?

Though electoral verdicts have historically been accepted, even though grudgingly, by all parties, there has been a sharper edge to the questions being raised by Opposition parties this time over the polling process, including the...

Australia's Cruise Party Ahead Of T20 World Cup
Australia's Cruise Party Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Australia's players freshened up with a few drinks while sailing the Caribbean coastline with their families.

French Open PIX: Sabalenka, Rybakina cruise into quarters
French Open PIX: Sabalenka, Rybakina cruise into quarters

Images from matches played on Day 9 of the 2024 French Open, at Roland Garros, on Monday.

Modi @ 3.0: Sensex races past 76K, Nifty rises 733 points
Modi @ 3.0: Sensex races past 76K, Nifty rises 733 points

Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel were the other big gainers. Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Nestle and Infosys were the laggards.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances