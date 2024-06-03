Amit Shah, Kishan Reddy dropped from Hyd FIR





In the complaint to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, TPCC vice-president G Niranjan alleged that on May 1 during a BJP rally from Laldawaza to Sudha Talkies, a few minor children were on the dais with Shah.





The CEO forwarded it to the city police for a factual report, resulting in the registration of an FIR against Shah, Reddy, BJP candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat K Madhavi Latha, Legislator T Raja Singh and BJP leader T Yaman Singh.





However, after due inquiry, it was found that Amit Shah and Kishan Reddy had no role in the incident, a police official said.





A charge sheet was filed in a local court last week, the official further said.





"The involvement of others 1) Amit Shah, Hon'ble Union Home Minister, 2) Kishan Reddy, Hon'ble Union Minister is not established. Hence, deleted from this case and filing charge sheet," a notice to the complainant from the police said. -- PTI

