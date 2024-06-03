RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
AAP leader Sanjay Singh demands ban on exit polls
June 03, 2024  19:07
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh
Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday demanded a ban on exit polls in this country, claiming they have been proven wrong several times. 

Several exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls. 

During a press conference, Singh said, "Exit polls should be completely banned in the country since they have been proven wrong not once but many times. This is a wrong attempt to influence the people of the country, the administrative system, and the election commission before the poll counting." 

He claimed that the INDIA bloc will get 295 seats after the June 4 counting. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asserted that all exit polls that predicted a third term for the BJP-led NDA were "fake". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What Is Dhoni Doing In Italy?
What Is Dhoni Doing In Italy?

Sakshi Dhoni shared a collection of photographs including glimpses of the stunning Italian city of Palermo.

Lashkar commander among 2 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter
Lashkar commander among 2 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back, the official said.

Why Congress Did A U-Turn On Boycotting Exit Poll TV Debates
Why Congress Did A U-Turn On Boycotting Exit Poll TV Debates

24 hours was all it took for the Congress to overturn its decision to boycott the TV debates on the exit poll results. Sudhir Bisht offers an explanation.

Record prize purse for T20 World Cup winners
Record prize purse for T20 World Cup winners

The runners-up will earn at least $1.28 million, while the losing semi-finalists will take home $787,500 each.

Investors richer by Rs 13.78 lakh cr in exit poll rally
Investors richer by Rs 13.78 lakh cr in exit poll rally

Investors' wealth jumped Rs 13.78 lakh crore on Monday as the benchmark equity index Sensex hit its lifetime high after exit polls predicted a massive win for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances