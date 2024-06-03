A 2.5 km trek to get water in Rajasthan village

As the exit polls predict Modi 3.0, for lakhs of Indians the basics of life: food, clothing, shelter, is still not a reality.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, has reflected on India's progress and potential while urging for unity and dedication towards a developed India by 2047.

Ajay Raj, a resident of Balwanta village says, "Our village is just 10km away from Ajmer city... There is no water pipeline in our village and neither do we have provision of clean drinking water. We are forced to drink water with fluoride content... It is also affecting marriage prospects in the village because women of the village need to travel for 2-2.5km across the highway to fill water suitable for drinking. There are nearly 5000 people in the village... The whole village boycotted the elections but even after 1 month, no administrative officer or political leader has bothered to come here and take cognisance of our issues."