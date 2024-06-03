RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
70 booked over stone pelting, arson as two groups clash in MP's Jabalpur
June 03, 2024  22:57
File image
File image
Two groups clashed in the early hours of Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur during which stones were hurled and three vehicles were torched after an altercation between two boys, a police official said. 

In the incident that took place under Omti police station limits, some people sustained minor injuries and they were discharged after primary treatment, he said. 

"The situation is under control. Two cases have been registered in connection with the incident on the complaints of both parties," Omti police station acting in charge inspector Sriram Sanodia told PTI. 

As per another official, CCTV footage is being checked in connection with the cases registered against 70 persons, while teams from eight police stations were called in to control the violence. 

Police officials said the situation was brought completely under control by 4am. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How LS candidates are preparing for counting day
How LS candidates are preparing for counting day

To pass that time, some candidates preferred to stay with the party workers, others decided to take some rest after the heat and dust of electioneering, while some others took timeout to meet parents before the results were announced.

In Pictures - De Minaur stuns Medvedev; Sabalenka, Rybakina cruise ahead
In Pictures - De Minaur stuns Medvedev; Sabalenka, Rybakina cruise ahead

Images from matches played on Day 9 of the 2024 French Open, at Roland Garros, on Monday.

T20 World Cup: Sizzling Nortje grabs 4/7 as SA dismiss SL for 77
T20 World Cup: Sizzling Nortje grabs 4/7 as SA dismiss SL for 77

Pacer Anrich Nortje returned to form with a career-best 4/7 as South Africa exploited the bounce on offer to bowl out Sri Lanka for 77 in the T20 World Cup in New York on Sunday.

French Open: Bopanna-Ebden team progresses to quarterfinals
French Open: Bopanna-Ebden team progresses to quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden erased a one-set deficit to edge past the fighting pair of N Sriram Balaji and MA Reyes-Varela Martinez in the Super Tie-breaker, moving to the French Open quarterfinals, in Paris on Monday.

Bishnoi, Goldie Brar gangs planned to use minors to kill Salman Khan: Police
Bishnoi, Goldie Brar gangs planned to use minors to kill Salman Khan: Police

The Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot to kill the actor during their investigation disclosing a video call conversation between Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Ajay Kashyap and another accused.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances