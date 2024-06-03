RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
42-year-old man collapses on pitch, dies while playing cricket in Thane
June 03, 2024  18:34
image
A 42-year-old man collapsed and died while playing cricket at a ground in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. 

An official of the Kashigaon police station said the man, Ramakrishnan Thevar, was batting during a cricket match between local teams at a ground in the Kashimira locality on Mumbai's outskirts on Sunday afternoon. 

All of a sudden, he slumped on the ground after smashing the ball and was rushed by his friends to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. 

The body was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem, but the cause of the death was not yet known, said the official. 

A case of accidental death was registered at the police station, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Investors richer by Rs 13.78 lakh cr in exit poll rally
Investors richer by Rs 13.78 lakh cr in exit poll rally

Investors' wealth jumped Rs 13.78 lakh crore on Monday as the benchmark equity index Sensex hit its lifetime high after exit polls predicted a massive win for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped...

Tuesday tussle: Will Oppn deny Modi a chance to equal Nehru's record?
Tuesday tussle: Will Oppn deny Modi a chance to equal Nehru's record?

Though electoral verdicts have historically been accepted, even though grudgingly, by all parties, there has been a sharper edge to the questions being raised by Opposition parties this time over the polling process, including the...

Australia's Cruise Party Ahead Of T20 World Cup
Australia's Cruise Party Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Australia's players freshened up with a few drinks while sailing the Caribbean coastline with their families.

French Open PIX: Sabalenka, Rybakina cruise into quarters
French Open PIX: Sabalenka, Rybakina cruise into quarters

Images from matches played on Day 9 of the 2024 French Open, at Roland Garros, on Monday.

Modi @ 3.0: Sensex races past 76K, Nifty rises 733 points
Modi @ 3.0: Sensex races past 76K, Nifty rises 733 points

Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel were the other big gainers. Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Nestle and Infosys were the laggards.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances