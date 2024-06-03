RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


1993 Mumbai bomb blasts accused beaten to death inside Kolhapur jail
June 03, 2024  11:02
The 1993 bomb blasts killed 257 people
A 70-year-old convict serving a life sentence in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts was beaten to death by five inmates inside the Kalamba Central Jail, located in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.

The incident took place on Sunday, at around 7.30 am when the deceased identified as Munna alias Mohammad Ali Khan alias Manoj Kumar Bhanwarlal Gupta was killed.

Munna was heading towards the prison's well to take a bath when reportedly, he was beaten up with the metal (iron) cover of the drainage chamber located near the prison's bathing well after which he sustained deep cuts and started bleeding profusely.

Munna was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts on March 12 that claimed the lives of 257 people and over 1,000 were injured.

He was serving a life sentence for his involvement in these attacks.
