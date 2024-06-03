1993 Mumbai bomb blasts accused beaten to death inside Kolhapur jail





The incident took place on Sunday, at around 7.30 am when the deceased identified as Munna alias Mohammad Ali Khan alias Manoj Kumar Bhanwarlal Gupta was killed.





Munna was heading towards the prison's well to take a bath when reportedly, he was beaten up with the metal (iron) cover of the drainage chamber located near the prison's bathing well after which he sustained deep cuts and started bleeding profusely.





Munna was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts on March 12 that claimed the lives of 257 people and over 1,000 were injured.





He was serving a life sentence for his involvement in these attacks.

