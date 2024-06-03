14 dead in Assam floods





Three more deaths were reported on Sunday which took the tally of deaths to 14 since May 28 according to a bulletin by the State Disaster Management Authority.





On June 1, the death toll stood at eight in the aftermath of incessant rainfall in the State following the landfall of Cyclone Remal.





According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two people were reported missing on June 2.Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara rivers are flowing above the danger level.

A total of 14 people have died in floods that inundated parts of Assam, according to official estimates.