WINNERS: BJP in Arunachal, SKM in Sikkim
June 02, 2024  13:05
A polling team traverses difficult terrain in E Kameng, Arunachal
Update: The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term as it won 20 seats in the 32-member assembly, officials said. The SKM, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, is also leading in 11 other seats. Elections to the assembly were held simultaneously with the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19. 

 The BJP on Sunday returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party secured majority by winning 37 seats in the 60-member assembly, Election Commission officials said.
Full emergency at Mumbai airport after bomb threat note on Vistara flight
"There were 294 passengers and 12 crew onboard the Paris-Mumbai flight," the source said.

Sikkim's ruling SKM sweeps assembly polls
The elections to 32 assembly constituencies in Sikkim were held simultaneously with the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

BJP wins Arunachal Pradesh for 3rd time in row
The BJP had already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, elections for which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.

'If India plays to their strengths, they'll go all the way'
The flamboyant Yuvraj Singh reckons India could break their ICC trophy drought if they play to their strengths rather than "thinking of where the opposition is going to harm us" in the T20 World Cup, as there is no dearth of skills and...

Norway: Praggnanandhaa stuns Caruana, enters top 10
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa scored a massive, hard-earned victory over world number two Fabiano Caruana of the United States and made his way to the top 10 of world rankings after the end of fifth round of the Norway Chess...

