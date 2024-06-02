WINNERS: BJP in Arunachal, SKM in Sikkim





The BJP on Sunday returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party secured majority by winning 37 seats in the 60-member assembly, Election Commission officials said.

Update: The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term as it won 20 seats in the 32-member assembly, officials said. The SKM, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, is also leading in 11 other seats. Elections to the assembly were held simultaneously with the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19.