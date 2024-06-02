RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two held with over two kg heroin in J-K's Rajouri
June 02, 2024  15:30
Two suspected narcotic smugglers were arrested along with over two kg heroin worth over Rs 10 crore in the international market from Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri, officials on Sunday said. 

Sajad Hussain of Thandi Kasi village and Fateh Mohd of Chitti Bakri were arrested with the contraband substance from Parran village in Chingus sector by a joint team of the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Border Security Force on Saturday evening, they said. 

The two arrested are border residents and have previously worked as porters with the security forces, the officials said. 

They are well-versed with the region's topography and were under the security agencies' radar for their alleged involvement in narcotic smuggling, they said. -- PTI
