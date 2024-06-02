The mood is bleak: SDF supporters gather at a Panchayat office





Ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) crossed the halfway mark; leading on 28 seats. SDF is leading on one seat. The majority mark in the Sikkim Assembly is 17 out of 32 Assembly seats.

Sikkim: Supporters and workers of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) gather at the Zila Panchayat office in Mangan district as the counting of votes is underway for the Sikkim Assembly elections