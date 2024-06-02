The mood is bleak: SDF supporters gather at a Panchayat office

The mood is bleak: SDF supporters gather at a Panchayat officeJune 02, 2024 08:32
Sikkim: Supporters and workers of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) gather at the Zila Panchayat office in Mangan district as the counting of votes is underway for the Sikkim Assembly elections
Ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) crossed the halfway mark; leading on 28 seats. SDF is leading on one seat. The majority mark in the Sikkim Assembly is 17 out of 32 Assembly seats.
