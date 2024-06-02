RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


The mood is bleak: SDF supporters gather at a Panchayat office
June 02, 2024  08:32
image
Sikkim: Supporters and workers of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) gather at the Zila Panchayat office in Mangan district as the counting of votes is underway for the Sikkim Assembly elections 

 Ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) crossed the halfway mark; leading on 28 seats. SDF is leading on one seat. The majority mark in the Sikkim Assembly is 17 out of 32 Assembly seats.
