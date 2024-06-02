Six Indian tourists injured in jeep mishap in Nepal





The accident took place near Darai Lake at Khaireni.





The tourists were heading towards Chitwan National Park for a jungle safari, said Kedarnath Panta, chairperson of ward number 12, Khaireni municipality.





Chitwan National Park, 250 km south of Kathmandu, is famous for one-horned Rhinos and Bengal Tigers.





All those who sustained injuries hail from the Bendali Thana area in Mumbai and most of them are above 60 years of age, police said.





They are identified as Ramchandra Yadav, Sudesh Shanker Khadia, Pankaj Gupteshwor, Vaishali Gupteshwor, Sushmita Sudesh Khadia and Vijaya More.





The injured are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Bharatpur and Ratnanagar, police said, adding that they have taken the jeep driver, a Nepalese, into their custody. -- PTI

