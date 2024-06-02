RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Six Indian tourists injured in jeep mishap in Nepal
June 02, 2024  17:03
image
Six Indian tourists, mostly senior citizens, were injured when the jeep they were travelling in overturned near a lake in Nepal's Chitwan district on Sunday, officials said. 

The accident took place near Darai Lake at Khaireni. 

The tourists were heading towards Chitwan National Park for a jungle safari, said Kedarnath Panta, chairperson of ward number 12, Khaireni municipality. 

Chitwan National Park, 250 km south of Kathmandu, is famous for one-horned Rhinos and Bengal Tigers. 

All those who sustained injuries hail from the Bendali Thana area in Mumbai and most of them are above 60 years of age, police said. 

They are identified as Ramchandra Yadav, Sudesh Shanker Khadia, Pankaj Gupteshwor, Vaishali Gupteshwor, Sushmita Sudesh Khadia and Vijaya More. 

The injured are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Bharatpur and Ratnanagar, police said, adding that they have taken the jeep driver, a Nepalese, into their custody. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

French Open PIX: Swiatek dominates, reaches quarters
French Open PIX: Swiatek dominates, reaches quarters

Images from Day 8 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday.

EC seeks details from Ramesh on Shah's calls to 150 DMs before counting
EC seeks details from Ramesh on Shah's calls to 150 DMs before counting

In a letter to Ramesh, the poll panel has asked him to share details regarding his claim by 7 pm on Sunday.

Venkatesh Iyer gets hitched after IPL triumph
Venkatesh Iyer gets hitched after IPL triumph

The couple's wedding photos have taken social media by storm

People who acted as eyes, ears of 'enemy' queued up to vote: JK DGP
People who acted as eyes, ears of 'enemy' queued up to vote: JK DGP

Director general of police Swain commended the security forces for their efforts in monitoring potential threats from external elements particularly "proxies of Pakistan" who intended to disrupt the democratic process.

'If India plays to their strengths, they'll go all the way'
'If India plays to their strengths, they'll go all the way'

The flamboyant Yuvraj Singh reckons India could break their ICC trophy drought if they play to their strengths rather than "thinking of where the opposition is going to harm us" in the T20 World Cup, as there is no dearth of skills and...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances