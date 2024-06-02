Sikkim's SKM heads for clear majority, INC 0





Sikkim's ruling SKM ahead in 31 of 32 seats. SDF is ahead in 1 seat.

AP and Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2024: Counting of votes for Assembly elections underway. The ruling BJP crossed the halfway mark; won 10 seats leading on 35. The National People's Party is leading on 7 seats, Nationalist Congress Party on O seats. The majority mark in the State Assembly is 31 out of 60 Assembly seats. The BJP won 10 seats unopposed.