Sikkim's SKM heads for clear majority, INC 0
June 02, 2024  09:32
A counting centre in Yingkiong in Arunachal Pradesh
AP and Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2024: Counting of votes for Assembly elections underway. The ruling BJP crossed the halfway mark; won 10 seats leading on 35.  The National People's Party is leading on 7 seats, Nationalist Congress Party on O seats. The majority mark in the State Assembly is 31 out of 60 Assembly seats. The BJP won 10 seats unopposed.

Sikkim's ruling SKM ahead in 31 of 32 seats. SDF is ahead in 1 seat. 
